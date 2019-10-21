President Mokgweetsi Masisi. PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

President Mokgweetsi Masisi recently announced that Botswana might host the Forbes Under 30 Summit next year.

He said the government is in negotiation with Forbes to host the summit in Gaborone on April 2020.

“As part of the President’s initiative it will be the first time the Forbes Under 30 summit is held in Africa, this will be groundbreaking,” he said.

Masisi added that the event brings together atleast 600 of the world’s most elite entrepreneurs and game changers, 200 from host country and 200 of the best under 30s from around the world.

He said the summit would place Botswana at the centre of entrepreneurship and incubate the local startup seed. Masisi highlighted that Forbes puts in the full media muscle behind the event by covering the host country for its audience of 100 million people.

“It features a full agenda of panels, innovative presentations, keynotes, pitch competitions and mentorship from successful business and government leaders,” he said.

Masisi was quick to indicate that the summit will provide rich cultural engagement opportunities and rare international networking environment for young entrepreneurs.

If

the negotiations between the government and Forbes become successful Batswana will join the best young leaders, founders and creators for a life-changing few days of connecting, learning, teaching and building.

The Forbes Under 30 Summit is more of an immersive experience than a static conference. It includes a private music festival, A-list speakers, investor speed-pitching, industry-focused field trips, a legendary pub-crawl, a world-famous food festival and a powerful day of community service.

Future captains of technology, entertainment, finance, fashion, food and philanthropy will gather in Gaborone.

The summit will see these young leaders sharing ideas not just on how to drive change, but also how to cement its positive effect in the long run.

From technological innovations to long-term investments and businesses that drive environmental and economical sustainability, speakers will present their ideas and accomplishments across all industries.

This casual gathering of local entrepreneurs will provide an incredible window into Botswana’s startup scene and the young men and women making it all happen.