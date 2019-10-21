Jay Something. PIC: MOMPATI TLHANKANE

Mi Casa frontman and SA’s much-loved vocalist and foodie J’Something launched his new craft gin, Jin Gin at Avani Gaborone Resort and Casino.

The former My Kitchen Rules South Africa judge gave Batswana a taste of his product as he sets eyes on the gin industry. Jin Gin is produced in SA and inspired by J’Something’s Portuguese and South African heritage.

The variants within the Jin Gin Collection include rooibos, orange, honey, tomato, sweet piquante, peppers, honey and olives. The orange, rooibos and honey gin is a contemporary gin with strong rooibos and honey notes that wash over the palate, finished off with an underlying caramel sweetness.

The tomato and sweet piquante pepper is a twist on the classic London dry gin with a slightly dry, yet sweet finish. Infused with savoury notes from the tomato and sweet piquanté peppers with subtle fruity hints.

The olive and honey is a Mediterranean-inspired gin with fresh, green flavours coming through strongly at first, followed by soft olive and honey notes with a lingering, pleasantly savoury finish.

All the flavours tie into his career and passion for food and music, and each variant has its own story to tell. The gin is expert blends of rooibos, orange and honey, putting together J’Something’s favourite flavours of world-famous oranges from the South of Portugal with South African

Banners

Rooibos and Honey - his favourite pre-gig drink.

In an interview with Showtime, J’Something said it was nice to be in Botswana to launch his gin because he never thought it would be launched in another country.

“I love Botswana it has always been a special place for me because the support for Micasa has been amazing. Jin Gin based on music and food, it’s a good gin,” he highlighted. He said Jin Gin is a product that he started over a year ago.

He said besides being a musician he is an entrepreneur who has restaurants, a cookbook and an online cooking channel. The musician was quick to admit that he never thought his gin product would grow this big.

J’Something said he has been promoting the gin through various events. J’Something said Jin Gin is a phenomenal award winning gin that stands for music and food.

He said cooking is a good moment for him and when people eat they always drink something. “I love cooking with gin and drinking it and that’s what makes it cool,” he said.

J’Something concluded that he chose gin because he loves it compared to other spirits like whiskey and vodka.