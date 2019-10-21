South African artist, Vusi Nova entertained the crowd at Duma Boko's launch on Saturday. PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

South African artist, Vusi Nova mesmerised multitudes of Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) supporters with his song Asphelelanga at the launch of their president, Duma Boko, on Saturday.

The crowd went crazy the moment they saw Vusi’s team arriving on stage with their big musical instruments. Just before the MC could announce that Vusi will be performing, fans started to scream his and Boko’s names.

As it was announced that Boko was arriving, Vusi immediately rushed to the stage to sing the song as he welcomed the UDC president.

That alone sent the crowd into frenzy as he started singing and dancing. Another artist who drove people wild was Skavenja with his UDC

song ‘Tshepa UDC’.

The supporters had made the song as their 2019 campaign hit. As Dr Vom took to the stage with his song Tsaya Thobane, the crowd would not contain their glee, demanding an encore.

Slizer also gave an impressive performance with her song Korobele, which was loved by her supporters. She performed three tracks.

Charma Gal wrapped up the entertaining night at around 11pm. She played three songs and the crowd put in a request for Sekuta to which she obliged.