With Botswana music on a plateau, organisers have moved to support local acts.

DJ Chabo is one of the local DJs and event organisers who are pioneering that wave of the entertainment industry. He released a song earlier this year and is working on another one for the festive season with Ms Abbey.

He said the released song been well-received and he is looking forward to the release of the one he is collaborating with Ms Abbey on. He said they will work hard to ensure that the song can be released in time for the festive season.

Chabo is also the organiser of the annual event, No Strings Attached which will take place at Green Pushers Garden in Ramotswa on October 26. “No Strings Attached is an event geared at boosting upcoming local DJs and artists,” Chabo told Showtime.

He said there is absolutely no international act on the line up for the event as it is meant for upcoming local artists and DJs even though they have included some big name local artists to attract a bigger crowd to the event. He said he came up with the idea for the event in 2009 when he started deejaying.

first edition was a flop and added that it taught him the importance of building a brand as a performer.

It started out as a club event with booking dates at nightclubs to host, but as it grew bigger, he said he had to find bigger venues, which led to the event being held in Ramotswa.

“It has taken a long time to have a huge impact in the entertainment industry through this event,” Chabo said.

He said he is the sole sponsor of the event as most prospective sponsors have voiced their concerns over the consistency of the event, as it has had to change venues several times already, which builds uncertainty in attendance.

He, however, said some have pointed out that they will sponsor his event once they are satisfied with the magnitude of the event.

Chabo pointed out that he has employed good security for the event and said the focus is for the attendees to be safe while having fun at the venue.

They have had activations around the country to build the hype for the event, which included the sale of the event merchandise.