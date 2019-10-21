Security Systems celebrating their score. PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

MOLEPOLOLE: Security Systems maintained their unbeaten streak with a resounding 5-0 win over Prisons XI in a BTC Premiership encounter at the Molepolole Sports Complex on Saturday afternoon.

The two teams went into the match both looking to maintain their unbeaten form . After a slow paced first half, Systems scored four goals in the second period to maintain their spot at the top of the log.

Within a quarter hour of the game gone, Systems’ Thato Ogopotse failed to give his side the lead from close range as he ballooned his effort over the bar.

The Alarm Boys looked threatening on the attack, with wingers Thatayaone Ramatlapeng and Morris Rusivo causing all sort of problems for the opposition.

After a very defensive display, Prisons’ defence was breached on the 38th minute. The usual suspect, Ogopotse tapped in Ramatlapeng’s cross from close range to give Systems a 1-0 lead going into the break.

Seven minutes into the second half, Ramatlapeng put in a teasing cross, but unmarked Pako Gaofose headed wide. Prisons had their first sight at goal on the hour mark.

Karabo Setoutwe speared through the defence with a solo run and went for a shot, but the keeper parried the ball back into play. On the rebound, the winger shot wide.

Five minutes later, Modiredi Matengu hit his own net in attempt to cut Ramatlapeng’s cross to double Systems’ lead.

With seven minutes to time

substitute, Buang Dithebe squeezed from a tight angle, but had help from keeper to extend his side’s lead.

Dithebe got his double as he tapped in Ramatlapeng’s low taken cross. Ramatlapeng capped a man of the match performance with a goal late into the game making it 5-0 for his side.

“The temperatures at the start of the match affected players. We started to play well in the second half. We could have scored more, only if we could have been more responsible in the first half.

But 5-0 is just another scoreline to me, it is just another three points for me. Like I said we are taking each game at a time,” Systems’ coach, Daniel Nare said after the game.

His counterpart, Sepheko Matengu was lost for words, and could only comment that his side will have to regroup after the heavy defeat.

The Teams:

Systems: Joseph Gojaamang, Daniel Montshiwa, Kitso Mangolo, Osego Gaotewe, Kaelo Kgaswane, Ogopotse, Kemmy Pilato (Michael Pillar), Gaofose (Dithebe), Kenanao Kgetholetsile, Rusivo (Ronald Chikomo), Ramatlapeng

Prisons: Ontiretse Gaotlhobogwe, Kebatshabile Monthe (Oteng Kenaope), Matengu, Percy More, Tshwanelo Mojanaga, Dues Bukenya, Setoutwe, Watinwa Muniazo, Mukonye Shakambayo, Tabona Ntlogelang

Cautions: Shakambayo, Muniazo, Rusivo

Prisons 0

Systems 5 (Ogopotse 38th, Matengu o.g 65th, Dithebe 83rd, 87th, Ramatlapeng 90+1)