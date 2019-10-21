Struggling side, Notwane picked their first point of the season against Gaborone United. PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Troubled BTC Premiership side, Notwane finally managed to get a point this season after playing to a goalless draw against city rivals, Gaborone United (GU) on Saturday afternoon.

This, in a match that the opposition coach felt they deserved to win.

Prior to this game, Sechaba, who are at the bottom of the BTC Premiership log, had not collected a point from their first five games.

The club now has minus five points after being docked six points at the beginning of the league for failing to comply with club licensing requirements, but they are yet to score their first league goal of the 2019-2020 season.

Notwane will rue the missed chances as their strikers continued to fire blanks in the league.

From the first whistle, Notwane were the better side winning the midfield battle with Terry Mbuqe and Thato Moganana combining well, but lacked the creativity in the final third.

GU, who were welcoming their Serbian coach, Nikola Kavazovic to the bench after acquiring his work permit, were not convincing with a slow build up play from the back. They turned over possession several times, which gave Notwane the edge.

Notwane could have taken the lead on 23rd minute when striker Thabiso Boti saw his tame shot go wide. They missed another chance immediately following good passes from the midfield, but in the end Ookeditse Semelamela in the GU goalposts saved Moganana’s effort.

In the 78th minute, Boti was denied by the woodwork when his header at the far post seemed destined for the back of the net, with Semelamela well beaten.

Although GU improved in the second half after the coach introduced Lobopo Moremi for Kutlo Molelowamodimo, they never created any clear-cut chances as their striker Joel Mogorosi was left isolated upfront.

The two sides failed to score with

the match ending in a stalemate.

After the match Notwane coach Oupa Kowa said he was happy with how his charges performed, saying the point is a confidence booster for his players.

“Big positive, nothing against. We had probably three clear chances that we could have scored. But today we are smiling because at least we got a point. I felt GU also played well.

Theirs was an element of desperation looking for Joel. We all know what he can do, but our players worked very hard today,” Kowa said.

GU coach Kavazovic said Notwane deserved to win the match after playing so well and creating numerous chances than his side. The gaffer, who was roped in for a season after Madinda Ndlovu fell ill said they are still trying to find combinations.

“Congratulations to the opponents today. They created chances; they were better in transition and combination play. They kept possession and could have won the match.

They are a balanced team. No pressure, no stress. We are aware that we are beginning this new project. We had seven new players in the team, and youngsters who are extremely talented. We had to take the gamble,” he said.

Kavazovic said his side is still in the race despite dropping points.

The teams:

GU: Ookeditse Semelamela, Thatayaone Kgamanyane, Tshepo Maikano, Thapelo Motlhanka, Kennedy Amutenya, Alford Velaphi, Kutlo Molelowamodimo (Moremi), Lesego Lubinda (Alphonse Modisaotsile), Brine Mankanku, Rentse Keakabetse (Patric Kabamba), Joel Mogorosi

Notwane: Mabisto Rapowa, Kereng Mpeteng, Katlego Koobake, Thato Moganana, Mphoyamodimo Keiponye, Kudzani Machadzani, Langa Mabule, (Pako Simon Osupile), Boyo Lechaena, Terry Mbuqe, Thabiso Boti (Kudzani Sibanda)

Gaborone United 0

Notwane 0