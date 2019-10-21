TAFIC defender Gobonyeone Selefa (red jersey) tackling BDF IX fowarder Keagile Kobe during the BTC Premiership game that BDF IX won by 3 goals to nil at Obed Itani Chilume stadium in Francistown. PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG

FRANCISTOWN: BDF XI maintained their perfect start in the BTC Premiership with a 3-1 away win over TAFIC on Saturday afternoon.

The clash was played at the newly-christined Obed Itani Chilume stadium. It was a sour debut for TAFIC coach Saul Chamunika.

The Zimbabwean received his work permit last week, which inevitably meant that he was eligible to sit on the bench. Until he received his work permit, Chamunika’s role at the club was only limited to conducting training sessions.

The weekend clash highlighted TAFIC’s defensive shortcomings and lack of predatory instincts upfront. TAFIC also struggled to combine in the middle. Even Chamunika was quick to concede that he would have to beef up the team in all departments during the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, the visitors posited a very sparkling performance. The army side adopted a very adventurous 4-3-3 formation, which turned out to be a masterstroke as they kept the host on the back foot throughout the match.

Remington Masuku could have found the lead for BDF XI in the 16th minute after he capitalised on a poor clearance from defender Gobonyeone Selefa.

He sent his shot wide with the goalkeeper the only man to beat. In the 33rd minute, Thabiso Khunwane also failed to convert with the goalkeeper the only man to beat.

Masuku summed up a dominant but less prolific first half for the visitors when he missed a sitter in the 43rd minute.

TAFIC’s best scoring chance in the first half came in the 45th minute. However midfielder Michael Murirwa’s well-taken free kick produced a magnificent save from BDF

Banners

XI goalie, Tumisang Mashakola who was reduced to a mere spectator for the entire proceedings.

In the 57th minute, forward Masuku made amends for his repeated misses in the first stanza of the match. He applied a very perfect first touch to control a defensive splitting pass from attacking midfielder, Keagile Kobe before driving an unstoppable low drive shot past TAFIC goalie Onalenna Gaborone.

Kobe, who was probably the liveliest player on the pitch doubled Matebele’s lead in the 66th minute with a spectacular free kick. That was after Selefa had fouled Masuku within the goal area.

Kobe capped his brilliant performance by hitting a very powerful shot that resulted in an own goal by TAFIC goalie Gaborone.

Kobe left his marker for dead on the right flank and squared the ball in the goal area, which Gaborone spilled into his own net. That was 10 minutes before full time.

TAFIC did find the goal through left-winger Thato Mosweu five minutes from play but the damage had already been done. Mosweu scored with a free header. Just like in the first half Matjimenyenga as TAFIC are lovingly known barely threatened.

The teams:

TAFIC: Gaborone, Kgosietsile Ernest, Boitshoko Zikhale, Bokamoso Mbambo, Selefa, Bose Ramontsho, Uyapo Tibathuwe, Murirwa, Kemoreng Batisani, Kagisano Mungu, Mosweu.

BDF XI: Mashakola, Pelontle Lerole, Othusitse Mpharithe, Khunwane, Onkabetse Seforo, Moagi Mokomeng, Godfrey Tauyatswala, Abi Ramodiane, Masuku, Koos Masala, Kobe.

TAFIC 1 (Mosweu)

BDF XI 3 (Masuku 57th, Kobe 66th, Gaborone 80th)