FRANCISTOWN: In a bid to achieve social justice, the Northern Bar Association of the Law Society of Botswana (LSB) provided free legal services to members of the public at the Moleleki Mokama Memorial Hall at the Francistown High Court on Friday.

The auspicious event was held under the theme, ‘A healthy mind, body and soul is key to productivity’.

Delivering his remarks during the event, the chairperson of the Northern Bar Association (NBA) David Olatotse said that the NBA is a collective of lawyers based in the northern part of the country.

He said: “We decided to give back to the community by donating free legal advice to the public. All attorneys based in the north are participating in this event.

They have donated money and time to this event. We intend to continue with this process for the next coming years. We thank the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) for participating in this event”.

Giving welcome remarks at the event, Judge President of the High Court, Francistown Division, Lot Moroka, stated that a healthy mind entails four concepts: physical wellbeing, soul, spiritual and mental wellbeing.

Moroka explained: “These concepts augur well for the army and members of society. I encourage the army to take advantage of this day and get information on legal issues and processes. This will enable you to be law-abiding citizens. We thank the NBA for hosting this great initiative”.

Another speaker, Lesedi Seloka, Centre Manager of Legal Aid Botswana Francistown, said that a combination of wellness day, free legal consultations and advice as a noble gesture define the legal fraternity as a profession.

“This event surely goes a long way in assisting the community of Francistown in accessing free legal services and

it is an extension of who we are and what we do at Legal Aid.

We are therefore grateful for such a gesture as private lawyers play a great role in the services we render as Legal Aid through pro bono (for the public good) work.

This arrangement surely assists in lessening our workload and as Legal Aid we will always cherish it. In our view, the rendering of legal aid to Batswana goes handy with the principle of a fair trial and equal access to justice,” an ecstatic Seloka said.

The Second Brigade Group Commander - Northern Region, Brigadier Joseph Seelo urged his troops and society as a whole to fully take advantage of the free legal counselling provided by NBA.

He also advised soldiers to holistically take care of their wellness.

The Branch Manager of the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVA) in Francistown, Kite Nkala, also took advantage of the event to explain the services offered by the fund to the masses who graced the event.

He particularly warned car owners to desist from driving under the influence of alcohol to prevent dire consequences that may arise while under the excessive influence of alcohol.

The free legal counselling day-cum-wellness day was preceded by a march from Donga to the High Court.

People who attended the event also had the opportunity to donate blood – which is running short and the national blood bank – and were tested and screened for various ailments.