FRANCISTOWN: A 25 –year-old soldier based at the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) 2nd Brigade Military Garrison in Donga reportedly committed suicide on Monday morning.

In an interview with Mmegi, Francistown Central Police Station (CPS) commander Lebalang Maniki confirmed that they strongly suspect that the soldier committed suicide.

“Based on several factors I cannot disclose in detail we strongly suspect that the deceased might have committed suicide,” Maniki said, adding that they are still investigating as to why the deceased might have committed suicide.

However, unconfirmed reports from various sources indicate that the soldier allegedly committed suicide after impregnating the daughter of one of the soldiers at the Donga BDF camp.

He stated that they received a report from the Donga military

base on Monday morning indicating that the deceased collapsed at his house and did not show any signs of life in him.

Maniki said that when they arrived at the scene they found the soldier lifeless on the ground. The station commander explained that the 25-year-old was subsequently taken to hospital whereupon he was certified dead.

Maniki said: “The deceased soldier hails from Xhosa ward in Mahalapye village. He held the rank of private in the army”.

“The names of the deceased will be withheld until relevant family members have been notified,” Maniki said.