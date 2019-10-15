FRANCISTOWN: A Zimbabwean man appeared in court today to face a count of unlawful wounding.

The state alleges that Ian Douglas Carlisle, 69, unlawfully wounded Bikie Tshetlha by shooting him on the thigh with a gun at Shumba Farms on July 15, 2017.

The prosecutor Tawana Kapongo told the court that investigations in the matter are complete.

She added that they do not have a problem with the accused being granted conditional bail because he is a Zimbabwean national.

The accused’s attorney Wada Nfila told Magistrate Kose Makobo that his

client has a permanent residence in Botswana.

He proposed that Carlisle should report once a month at Kutlwano Police Station, enter into his own recognisance and provide one surety.

Nfila added: “The accused travels quite often to Zimbabwe for personal business”.

Makobo granted Carlislie bail on condition that he binds himself with P3,000, bring once surety who shall bind himself with the same amount and report to Kutlwano Police Station once every month.