President Mokgweetsi Masisi. PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

SEROWE: President Mokgweetsi Masisi has revealed that he strongly warned Tshekedi Khama against quitting the ruling party and joining the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF).

Masisi was speaking at the launch of the new Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) parliamentary candidate for Serowe West constituency, Moemedi Dijeng.

Dijeng replaced Tshekedi as the BDP candidate for the constituency after the latter dumped the BDP at the 11th hour to join his brother and former president of the country, Ian Khama at the BPF.

Tshekedi will contest Serowe West under the BPF banner. Masisi said it was a big mistake for ‘TK’, as Tshekedi is affectionately known to quit the BDP, a party founded by his father amongst others.

“This party (BDP) is very big and very powerful. I told him that we are going to defeat him by our constitution and manifesto. I don’t understand the party he has joined, it’s a mistake, a massive mistake (joining the BPF),” said the President.

Masisi added that he advised Tshekedi to feel free to rejoin the party after the general elections.

The Khama brothers have been campaigning vigorously for BPF in the central region in recent days. However, if the weekend launch is anything to go by, Dijeng does pose a strong threat to Tshekedi.

The attendance at the launch was massive, much more than past BDP activities held in Serowe in recent times. A majority of those who attended were said to have been mobilised from within the constituency.

Despite having been unveiled as a BDP parliamentary candidate for Serowe West just a month before the nation goes to the polls, Dijeng expressed confidence that the BDP would retain the constituency with ease.

“There is no confusion. I

Banners

am confident that this constituency belongs to democrats who love their party and will stand for it during testing times. For this reason I have no doubt that the constituency is protected and will be delivered as usual,” he said.

Speakers at the event took turns to launch veiled attacks at the Khama brothers.

BDP campaign manager for the general elections, Tebelelo Seretse said Batswana were equal shareholders in the country, and no one should appear to be a better citizen.

“Ga gona lehatshe la Botswana le le tempilweng ka ope, Serowe ke wa rona rotlhe, re mo agile re mo tlogelela bana ba rona.”

Serowe North BDP candidate, Kgotla Autlwetse warned the constituents not to be confused by the recent changes in the Serowe West candidacy and not buy the idea that they should vote for Tshekedi because he is from the royal family at the expense of the interest of the nation.

“Se diiweng ke mahoko a a reng e seng mo go Kgosikgolo, eng mo go Kgosikgolo?” he quipped. He believed irate members who lost primary elections cheated Ian Khama and made him believe they love him better than the BDP in the process influencing him to form the BPF.

He called on the constituents to rally behind Dijeng. “Fa letsatsi le phirima, le a bo le sutela le lengwe gore le thabe. Ga se gore o tsamaileng o tsamaile ka bothale bongwe jo bo hetang ja ba ba setseng. Mabele a bo mmaarona a amusa matlhale otlhe,” he said, in SeNgwato patois..