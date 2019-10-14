DITSHWANELO, the Botswana Centre for Human Rights, will commemorate the 17th Annual World Day Against the Death Penalty 2019.

The global theme this year is ‘Children: unseen victims of the death penalty’.

The day was first recognised in 2003 and is commemorated annually. It focuses on the continuing use of the death penalty around the world.

It also aims to raise awareness about the death penalty and the need for its abolition. The World Day against the Death Penalty seeks to stop the cycle of violence.

Execution is not the long-term solution to crime. A moratorium on the death penalty as part of the review of the function and sustainable effects of the criminal justice system, is the

useful starting point.

Botswana still retains the death penalty both in law and in practice. In the SADC region, Botswana remains the only country, which still carries out executions.

The last execution was carried out on May 25, 2018. In Botswana, the death penalty has only been used for cases of murder. DITSHWANELO has been working for the abolition of the death penalty in Botswana since 1995.

“We continue to maintain that the use of the death penalty is retributive and not restorative or healing our society. We advocate for effective and sustainable responses to crime.