Many people find it hard to stay in shape, be it shedding off excess weight or just choosing to follow a healthy diet and lifestyle.

Weight loss and a healthy lifestyle are some of the topics that many people discuss quite often, but find it hard to commit to.

Many people, especially those who want to shed off excess fat, want the ‘fix me quick’ and usually go through a number of products trying to lose weight, only to be disappointed when the products do not work.

Those who want to lose weight and get into healthy eating habits might have something to smile about as health and wellness coach, Amin Riazati, has plans to set up a number of Lifestyle Centres around the country.

The Melbourne, Australia-based Health/Wellness coach is adamant that the Lifestyle Centres will help many Batswana to adopt a healthy lifestyle, and to make informed choices regarding their wellness.

Riazati, who has been a Health/Wellness coach for more than nine years, said the main purpose for setting up wellness centres is to build healthy active communities.

Riazati explained that they are already getting a lot of positive results in the different centres run by Pacific Rim Marketing Group across Australia, and within the Asian Pacific region.

“We actually opened another centre in Johannesburg, South Africa recently,” he said.

He said many people get frustrated because they do not get proper coaching. He explained that the lifestyle centres will not only provide individuals with proper coaching and guidance, but hopefully also assist many people not to be bullied into buying products they do not need, by marketers who either deceive

people intentionally or they do not have a proper understanding of the products they are selling.

He explained that the philosophy of their lifestyle centres is 80% nutrition, 20% exercise and 100% mindset.

“We will educate people about exercise, and nutrition. Teaching people to set goals, and not to give up and keep going. We will provide inspiration, motivation and follow-up on progress,” Riazati said.

He said the Lifestyle Centres would have nutrition clubs where people can get healthy meals.

Riazati said they have Herbal Life as a nutrition partner. He explained that as a Health/Wellness coach he advises people on how to give their bodies the nutrition they need.

He said when the body is getting the nutrition it needs, without necessarily ingesting a lot of calories the body does not need. He said as the body keeps getting the proper nutrition with a low calorie take in, the body would start to shed excess wait.

He said one the centres will also focus on working with individuals who play sports, to encourage making nutrition and mindset, to be part of their training.

He said they have plans to introduce Batswana to a lot of fun-stuff such as Online Body Transformation Challenges, which are some of the services they provide to their existing clients.

Riazati, who targets end of this year for the lifestyle centre to be fully operational, said they are currently looking for business people who are willing to invest in the lifestyle centres.