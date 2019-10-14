Three Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) campaign team members died on the spot while one sustained serious injuries in a car accident that happened near Avani Hotel in Gaborone.

The accident occurred around 9pm on Saturday when a Toyota Tazz they were travelling in collided with a Nissan Navara.

The deceased were campaign team members for UDC Member of Parliament (MP) candidate for Tlokweng constituency Masego Segokgo.

They were also instrumental in UDC’s campaigns and spearheaded the late Same Bathobakae’s victory in 2014.

Confirming the accident, the District Traffic Officer, Superintendent Boiki Mojalemotho said the Toyota Tazz had four people on board.

“Three of them, the driver being a 37-year-old man, two passengers a man and a woman died on the spot while one of them, a 36-year-old man escaped with serious injuries and is currently hospitalised at Princess Marina Hospital,” Mojalemotho said.

He added that investigations into the matter were ongoing to establish what really transpired.

He however said it looked like the Toyota Tazz that was from UB traffic roundabout was trying to turn into Avani Hotel when it collided with a Nissan Navara that was from the northern side heading to the circle.

He said the Navara had two people on board and they were rushed to Extension 2 clinic where they were both treated for minor injuries and released the same day.

Reached for a comment, Segokgo said he received the sad news as a shock especially that he had spent the whole day with the deceased at Masetlheng ward rally that afternoon.

He said the death of the trio is a great loss to their family as

well as the party because they were active in spearheading the party campaigns.

“Everyone is in shock and crying. We do not know what really happened. The past weeks we have been busy doing house-to-house campaigns with them and this happens. We spent the whole day with them at the rally, but they didn’t turn up to the base afterwards,” revealed Segokgo.

“When I arrived home I was tired and my phone didn’t have battery; I decide to put it in the charger and took a nap. I heard the sad news very late when switching on the phone.”

The deceased are Karabo Segokgo, Kemmonye Bonene Molefe and Odirile Disofa Mmakgotso.

Meanwhile, Mojalemotho said they were investigating another accident that occurred at Block 6 in Gaborone on Saturday night. He said the hit and run accident happened at around 11pm near ABM University.

“A 50-year-old man who is currently hospitalised at Bokamoso Private Hospital was hit by a car while trying to cross the road. The victim sustained a fracture on his right leg. After hitting the pedestrian, the driver escaped the scene.”

Mojalemotho said so far in the South-Central district, they have recorded 94 deaths; a difference of three from 97 fatalities that were recorded around this time last year.

He revealed to have observed drivers’ impatience on the road, excessive speed, not obeying the road signs, drink and driving to be behind the escalating road fatalities.