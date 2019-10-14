A man was stabbed to death following an argument that took place in a bar at Mmankgodi village.

Confirming the incident Thamaga police station commander, superintendent Moses Kwarare said the deceased who is from Tutume village was a well-known local builder.

He said the incident occurred towards midnight on Friday at Jacaranda Bar in Dirokolo ward.

“Our preliminary investigations have established that the duo quarrelled prior to the stabbing. It is alleged that the deceased mistakenly stepped on the suspect whilst they were entertaining themselves drinking alcohol and an argument aroused.

The argument led to the suspect stabbing the deceased with a knife,” Kwarare said. He said the deceased’s friends rushed him to a nearby clinic where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on arrival.

A 26-year-old suspect is currently in police custody after handing himself to Mogoditshane police on Saturday afternoon. The police had earlier launched a manhunt for him. “Following the stabbing, the suspect allegedly went to his mother in Mogoditshane village and disclosed to her what transpired at the bar,” Kwarare said.

“The mother then took him to Mogoditshane police station so that he could hand himself to the police. The suspect is likely to be arraigned today at Molepolole Magistrate’s Court and face a single count of murder.”

Kwarare also said the deceased’s corpse is lying at Thamaga primary hospital whilst they are yet to follow

and inform his relatives.

Meanwhile, Kwarare said they were investigating a rape incident that also happened at Mmankgodi early Saturday morning. He said the incident took place in a yard behind the same bar that the murder took place around 2am.

He stated that a male intruder attacked the 41-year-old woman whilst asleep and later raped her. He stated that while sleeping the victim was awaken from a deep sleep by an unknown intruder who blindfolded her and demanded money.

Kwarare said when saying she did not have money the intruder tied her hands at the back and beat her up. “When searching her handbag the intruder got hold of her car keys.

He then took her to the car, drove away with her and later raped her on the way. He then abandoned her together with her car by the roadside at Gabane village,” Kwarare said.

He said the victim was later identified by other people who managed to rescue her and reported the matter to the police. He further stated that investigations on the matter were ongoing to locate the suspect.

“The victim failed to identify the suspect because he attacked her in the dark and further blindfolded her. However, investigations on the matter are ongoing,” Kwarare said.