The women of the methodist church attend the high tea event. PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

The women of the 11 O’clock society circuit 1140 Molopo synod of the Methodist church of Southern Africa in Botswana on Saturday hosted a high tea at the Blue Tree golf world under the theme “Women leading in the fourth industrial revolution”.

The event, which was sponsored by Multichoice Botswana, is one of the many activities that the church has slated in preparation for the inauguration of the church’s first female presiding Bishop.

Purity Malinga will be launched in January 2020 as the church’s first presiding Bishop and the women of the church are making preparations for the launch.

A member of the organising committee, Portia Tshoagong told The Monitor that the high tea is one of the many activities they have planned as a way to raise funds and create hype for the inauguration of the Bishop and the launch of the Molopo Synod that she said is something they have wanted for a long time.

“After reflection we realised that some demarcations of the church can be improved so that the management can be handled differently and more efficiently,” Tshoagong said.

She said in the past the church in Botswana was under the Limpopo district, which is now transforming into a synod specifically the Molopo synod that will be launched next January.

Tshoagong added that the high tea was also meant to reposition women as leaders just like those in

Banners

the Bible. She said the reason they partnered with Multichoice was due to the fact that there is a new revolution and they want to know how women can lead in the fourth industrial revolution.

Multichoice Botswana managing director, Katlego Arnone said her organisation likes enriching communities they operate within.

Arnone was invited to speak to the audience on the theme of the 4th industrial revolution, which she said was close to her heart.

Arnone said looking at women empowerment in the country she believes it is going well. She said more women are taking initiative to be in positions of leadership.

She said it is a good thing that the women of the church are eager to learn about the 4th industrial revolution as she said that workplaces, churches and society should position themselves in a manner that allows them to move along with the revolution.

Arnone also talked about the skills that are required in the fourth industrial revolution, which she says women are in possession of, pointing out that the only thing that is left is for them to align themselves with the revolution.