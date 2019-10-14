Extension Gunners' internal bickering continues to throw the club into jeopardy. PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Peleng giants, Extension Gunners face the risk of further wrath from the First Instance Body (FIB) over the current standoff between some supporters and the executive committee.

The two groups have been at each other’s throats for the last few weeks.

The concerned supporters have expressed their displeasure at the current committee’s handling of the club’s affairs.

Despite several warnings issued to the group by the executive committee, last week the supporters called a special general meeting where they were to discuss the current state of the club.

The meeting was postponed because of failure to form a quorum.

They reportedly met again last Saturday despite a strong warning from the executive committee about the consequences of holding the meeting without following procedure.

On Friday, the committee released a statement through the communications manager, Willoughby Kemoen warning that three individuals, Juda Keabetswe, George Kerekang and Bruno Masisi, were not card-carrying members of the club and therefore cannot convene a meeting.

“Their actions only mean to destabilise the club. We also wish to bring to their attention that the intended meeting is illegal and unlawful.

Banners

The meeting has not been sanctioned by the club,” Kemoen said on Friday.

Kemoen also said the club appeared before FIB on Thursday and revealed that the meeting was cordial and mostly advisory.

He warned that if the weekend meeting continued, the club risked losing further points.

Gunners have already parted ways with six points under the same body at the beginning of the season for failure to comply with the club licensing requirements.

“We also learnt of the dangers of continuous contravention of club licensing matters, which may involve the conduct of our supporters both on and off the field.

We therefore caution our supporters to avoid any actions which may lead to suspension of the club, points docking as well as relegation from football matters,” he said.

He said the club will call a special general meeting immediately after the general elections so that all matters affecting the club can be addressed.