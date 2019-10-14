Sankoyo Bush Bucks snatched a win away to Eleven Angels

FRANCISTOWN: Sankoyo Bush Bucks central defender Tshepang Mbambo capitalised on a goalkeeping blunder to hand his team a narrow win over hosts Eleven Angles in a Debswana First Division encounter at Tagala grounds on Saturday.

Sankoyo won the match 3-2. The weekend encounter between the two teams also proved that the First Division North League is slowly turning into a reliable source of entertainment for football lovers in the city and its surroundings. In recent weeks there has been an improvement in attendance of First Division North matches most notably in Francistown.

Although the match was moved to another venue at the eleventh hour, fans still went in fairly impressive numbers and they were very lively throughout the encounter.

The quality of the display of the two teams also tallied with the lively atmosphere. Apart from a late goalkeeping howler by Eleven Angels goal minder, Keletso Lekuni, both teams were superb, especially in terms of their exchanges and creating chances.

It was the visitors who opened the scoring in the third minute through deadly forward, Ontebanye Xaa. The lanky striker’s well-taken free-kick gave Lekuni no chance.

Angels could have found the equaliser in the 19th and 26th minute respectively but forward Monametsi Tsapoga’s two consecutive headers went agonisingly wide. The goal did come for Angels towards the end of the first half. Felix Nyikabaranda beat Sankoyo goalkeeper, Kenneth Moko after connecting well with a low cross from the left to level matters two minutes from the break.

Sankoyo could have regained

Banners

the lead just towards the break but Xaa’s low range shot from within the goal area was finely collected by a well-positioned Lekuni.

Xaa would not be denied again, 15 minutes after the break. He grabbed his brace through a penalty after an Eleven Angels player was ruled to have handled the ball inside the goal area.

Sankoyo’s lead lasted for 15 minutes. In the 75th minute defender Bapaletswe Simon was adjudged to have fouled Tsapoga inside the box and the referee inevitably pointed the penalty spot. Attacking midfielder Bakang Mpatane made no mistake sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Sankoyo’s winning goal came ten minutes from time. Lekuni committed a very grave error, spilling what appeared to be in an innocent ball onto the legs of defender Tshepang Mbambo who made no mistake tapping the ball into the net.

Angels did have several chances to come back into the match but they squandered them. The match eventually ended in favour of the visitors.

The Teams

Eleven Angels: Keletso Lekuni, Marcus Maokaneng, Fungai Muzila, Karabo Sereetsi, Theo Masuo, Jacob Matlalo, Loeto Moganewa, Mpatane, Tshokolo Sebawe, Tsapoga, Nyikabaranda.

Sankoyo: Moko, Thato Otsetswe, Phenyo Baloi, Mbambo, Simon, Warona Gaboratwe, Kgakgamatso Juta, Keolopile Monnye, Xaa, Obakwe Shango, Johnson Kelereditse

Angels 2 (Nyikabaranda 43rd,

Mpatane 75th)

Sankoyo 3 (Xaa 3rd, 60th, Mbambo 80th)