PALAPYE: Moemedi Dijeng will have another opportunity to contest against former Serowe West MP, Tshekedi Khama when the two face up for the constituency in the impending national general elections.

The duo battled for the constituency under the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in the primary elections and Khama won by 2, 797 votes to Dijeng’s 1, 594. The other candidate, Keletso Rakhudu garnered 462 votes. Dijeng was handed the baton to contest the general elections by his party when Khama dumped the ruling BDP for Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) recently.

He is confident that despite having under a month to campaigning and facing a mammoth battle against the Kgosikgolo influence in the village, he can retain seat for the BDP.

Dijeng refuted claims that he could have anticipated TK’s move and was campaigning the constituency on the sidelines saying he was unaware of TK’s 11th-hour move to ditch the BDP.

At the time TK dumped the BDP, Dijeng was BDP campaign manager in the Letswapo Region. He felt it could have been a calculated act of sabotage by his former colleague to leave the party at the last minute, so that it fails to field a candidate.

“I was not even in Serowe anymore. I was based in Palapye where I was campaigning for the party in

Letswapo region. The party recalled me to come and contest,” he said.

He said the playing ground is level and the party has done enough campaigning in the constituency. He reckons the constituents still embrace the party and its leadership.

“The party has been campaign and constituents understand what transpired. They love their party and understand our path. They appreciate the leadership of our President (Mokgweetsi Masisi) and where he wishes to drive the nation. I don’t think they would be distracted,” he added.

Meanwhile, Branch Chairperson Goabamang Sethaba who leads the campaign team in Serowe West said the changeover from TK to Dijeng has been easy.

“There is not much to do really; the constituents understand what transpired. They know the candidate; we have sold him to them before during the primary elections although the result was unfavourable. It is easy to sell him, and the response is positive,” he said.

Dijeng and Khama will contest for the seat with Leremela Bogosing of the Alliance for Progressives and Roland Gambule of the Umbrella for Democratic Change. Dijeng will be launched on Saturday in Serowe.