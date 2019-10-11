Candidates from Botho University: Tshegofatso Kitso, Ikanyeng Galebotswe, Thusano Lekgowe, Nkosi Anele Moyo, Zacharia Phenyo Ofetotse

The Huawei ICT Competition Southern Africa 2019-2020 was launched in Botswana with five local universities involved in the roadshow, including University of Botswana, Botho University, Botswana Accountancy College, Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST) and Botswana Open University.

The Huawei ICT Competition 2019 – 2020, will be carried out through four stages: the preliminary, national, regional and global final from November 2019 to May 2020. Up to now, more than 800 students have signed up for this competition in Botswana.

With the slogan “Connection • Glory • Future”, the competition aims to provide a platform for global ICT talents to compete and communicate, promote high-quality ICT talent development, and drive the growth of a robust and sustainable ICT talent ecosystem.

Botswana in the first stage of Huawei ICT Competition Southern Africa, has produced fine social influence. The ICT Competition is crucial for developing ICT professionals, promoting ICT technologies, strengthening cooperation between the Huawei ICT Academy and universities, and stimulating economic development relying on industry

professionals.

As an integral part of Huawei’s talent ecosystem construction, the Huawei ICT Competition actively explores innovative talent development modes, and plays a critical role in promoting ICT technologies, developing ICT talent, and bridging the talent gap. Huawei is an active driver of a digital, intelligent society, an enabler of digital transformation of industries and enterprises, and a preferred partner of industry customers.

Adhering to the “platform + ecosystem” strategy and teaming up with partners, Huawei strives to build an open, flexible, agile, and secure platform, foster a sound ecosystem featuring co-existence, sharing, and mutual benefits, and enjoy the symphony of digital industry transformation.

The collaborative efforts will ultimately usher in an intelligent era where everything is sensing, [everything is] connected, and [everything is] intelligent.