Great performing Management College of Southern Africa graduated 62 students in their sixth graduation ceremony held at Avani last week.

Welcoming graduates and their families to the event Principal Patricia Tabengwa said though they experienced ups and downs their results have never been below 80% pass rate. Back in June, 127 students sat for examinations and 106 passed which is four percent drop from last year.

Though she said the graduates are ready for the knowledge based economy sought by the country she cautioned that the road was just beginning. She stated; “The road has just begun and it is not easy. It is always under construction and you have to always be evolving and exploring.

If you don’t do anything about what you learnt then your years were a waste. Go and apply what you’ve learnt and be the champions of the knowledge based economy.”

Guest speaker Boikanyo Mogami, Managing Partner at Morula Capital said success and failure are intertwined and that fear could result in the condition that is feared. “You need to embrace failure then you will realise your full potential,” he said.

Mogami then talked to the graduates about time. He

said how the most valuable resource is spent is important. “Time is very valuable. Spend it productively because it never returns.

A lot of hours spent on social media does not add value but that time could be spent learning from successful people. Time is of the essence,” he said

Furthermore, Mogami told the graduates the only benchmark that matters is one they set for themselves and discouraged them from looking at others’ lives. If the goals they set for themselves are scary then they are doing something right according to Mogami.

Not everyone will be an entrepreneur and Mogami urged the students to accept that. “Some can make a difference being employed. Go into government and help make policy that will make a difference,” he further stated.

Speaking to Mmegi after the ceremony, Academic Manager Bethuel Majola said the number of graduates was low because their accreditation was delayed and therefore they didn’t have enough time to recruit.

“Next time we will graduate more because we will have time to recruit,” he added.