I thought I should write about the Healing Jesus campaign for those of you who saw the signs and didn’t get to attend.

My husband and I took our children and joined the throngs of people walking to the Notwane grounds.

My children commented with awe at the mass amount of people! To see tens of thousands literally stand for hours simply because they wanted to meet with Jesus was inspiring!

As I stood amongst thousands worshipping and singing songs to our Lord, it was obvious there are a great number of people in our city who deeply desire to feel the power of the presence of the Holy Spirit. I won’t be naïve enough to think every person there is living a surrendered life seeking first the righteousness of God.

However, I think I can safely say that no person would have gone through the trouble of finishing a long day’s work and fight traffic to go straight to the event then deal with parking, walking long distances and standing for hours if they didn’t have a genuine thirst to experience God’s presence in their life (even if that “presence” was simply to receive healing in the form of a miracle).

The Bible says a hunger and thirst for God is the first step in finding a relationship with Him in Matthew 5:6, John 6:33-35, Psalms 63:1, John 4:13-14, John 7:37, Revelation 21:6, Revelation 22:17 . I encourage you to look these verses up, but if you don’t have time, let me write a few.

“Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be filled.” Matthew 5:6

“I am the Alpha and the Omega, the Beginning and the End. To the thirsty I will give water without cost from the spring of the water of life”. Revelation 21:6

“Then Jesus declared, “I am the bread of life. Whoever comes to me will never go hungry, and whoever believes in me will never be thirsty.” John 6:35

Jesus answered, “Everyone who drinks this water will be thirsty again, but whoever drinks the water I give them will never thirst. Indeed, the water I give them will become in them a spring of water welling up to eternal life.” John 4:13-14

When human logic says we should work harder, be better people or DO something to earn the love and favor of God, the Bible tells us a different story. Jesus says I WANT TO FILL THE DEEPEST LONGINGS OF YOUR HEART! I want to HEAL you from within! His deepest desire is to have a relationship with you.

Pure and simple. He doesn’t want you just to come to Him when you are in trouble or need a quick healing touch. He wants to be your Father, your ever present friend and Counselor! He doesn’t want you to ever be thirsty AGAIN!

Jesus didn’t actually spend that long on planet earth preaching. Why? Because that wouldn’t have satisfied the deep hunger in our soul for a relationship with God.

The finest preached sermon in the world isn’t going to CHANGE your eternal destiny and minister healing to your deepest parts. Even the “best” person on this earth isn’t, nor will they ever be, as holy as God is. It doesn’t matter how

many prayers you pray or good works you do. It is in our nature to be selfish sinful people.

God is LIFE and when we deliberately walk the opposite direction choosing disobedience and selfishness we walk towards DEATH. The Bible says the wages of that disobedience (sin) is death.

If we were to pay that price of death to clear our consciences and atone for our sin to make us holy and worthy to be in the presence of God, we would stay dead. We’d never come back to life to experience the relationship with God we desire. Only ONE person in the existence of humanity has ever claimed to be God and had others testify that He was perfect and without sin.

Sure prophets and good men have existed having great and powerful impacts on mankind, but none of them has claimed to be sinless. No one testified to their perfection. Only Jesus Christ.

When he, in very nature God but humbled himself to be made in human likeness volunteered to die, He wasn’t dying for his sins. That wasn’t his price to pay! He was dying for OUR SINS! That is why people say the BLOOD of Jesus forgives your sin and sets you free!

The other marvelous attribute that sets Jesus apart from any other human is that he DEFEATED death and rose to CONTINUALLY intercede for us. For millenniums before Jesus, people wanted to come into the presence of God, but only a High Priest could do that on behalf of the people and that was after a sacrifice was killed and blood was ceremoniously offered so that “death” was paid for sins.

Gloriously, now Jesus sits at the right hand of God living to be our “high priest”. We get to confidently enter the PRESENCE OF THE ALMIGHTY KING OF THE UNIVERSE and proclaim, “I am with Him!” When the “bouncer” into God’s throne room says what makes you think you can enter the presence of a HOLY and ALL POWERFUL GOD… you get to hide behind Jesus and say He made me worthy! My life is now HIDDEN in Christ and His blood has paid for my sin, cleansed me, and allows me to freely walk in here to receive mercy and find grace to help me in my time of need.

This is the message of salvation. This is the good news that drew in tens of thousands at the recent crusade. God loves you, sent His Son to die for you and gives His Spirit to guide you into all Truth enabling you to experience the ever present riches of the Kingdom of God.

If you have never experienced a personal relationship with Jesus, you could make a decision today to give your life to Him.

Contact: askthaba@gmail.com or Facebook page: Mom to Mom: Parenting Consultations.

Ashley Thaba is a popular motivational speaker and life coach. She is the author of the well-known books, Dive In and Conquering the Giants. She also facilitates corporate team building and wellness activities. You can view some of her work on her YouTube channel:

Ashley Thaba.