Duma Boko adressing members of UDC. PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

With the silly season at its peak, politicians tend to say anything they believe could help amplify their messages.

This at times leads to politicians attracting anger from the society because of sensitive stuff they say.

Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC)president, Duma Boko is currently under attack for using bullying as an example, when addressing a rally in Molepolole.

A video shared by The Monitor on its Facebook page shows Boko addressing potential voters at the double launch of UDC parliamentary candidates for Molepolole North and Molepolole South Mohammed Khan and Tlamelo Mmatli where he used words below:

“Nna ha ke tsena sekolo ke le monnye ko Mahalapye, re ne re itse ko Mahalapye go re go nale bana, go nale batho ba ba lenyatso, ba ba borumolano, ba ba makgakga. Mme rona re ne re nale tsamaiso re le bannye. Re itse gore ha dikolo di tswalwa ke yone nako e o itlwaololang yo a ntseng a go kgakgahalela nako e yotlhe. Malatsi a a atumela. Di 23 re itlwaolola Domkrag. Re busa lehatshe la rona le boela mo go rona,” Boko said.

Loosely translated, Boko stated that in the olden days when another student disrespected you, during the

term, he would wait until the last day of school to take revenge on the last day of the school term.

However, such behaviour was seen by many to be glorifying bullying which occurs in schools and therefore Boko attracted a backlash. Many who commented on the post showed disappointment at the UDC president’s decision to use student bullying as an example to show that his party is going to defeat the BDP at the polls.

“I do not think it is right for a leader to joke about it. It is called BULLYING. As a former teacher, these are words that have the potential to TREND in society, especially on social media and become “COOL” for our children.

Bullying of kids by others should NEVER ever be encouraged. Bogolo dirisang bullying ya bagolo by other bagolo if there is a pressing need, but ya “....ha dikolo di tswalwa....” is very very very wrong,” one follower commented.

Some UDC supporters defended their president, reiterating that the UDC is going to win the elections and teach BDP a lesson.