Duma Boko (center) launching Tlamelo Mmati and Mohammed Khan. PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

As elections date nears, former Bakwena regent, Kgosikwena Sebele, has been roped in to canvas votes for the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) in Molepolole.

Kgosikwena, who is a well-known long term Botswana National Front (BNF) die-hard, spoke at the double launch of Molepolole parliamentary candidates; Mohammed Khan for Molepolole North and Tlamelo Mmatli for Molepolole South. He is also said to be campaigning for the UDC on the ground.

“The BDP (Botswana Democratic Party) has become stubborn because it has been pampered for a very long time. It is upon you as voters to say enough is enough. The BDP has ruled and failed the country. It is now time to change and vote for the UDC,” he said.

“BDP is very corrupt. Its members who are implicated in corruption go to court and still maintain their Cabinet positions. They are thieves but keep on asking us where we will get the money to pay people when the UDC attains State power. Let’s help them out by voting them out.”

Kgosikwena said some people have told him that they are only in the BDP for financial gains, adding that the party has failed for 53 years and should therefore make way for the UDC.

Speaking to The Monitor on the sidelines, Kgosikwena said he has always been a BNF member. He said he was not moved by calls to have dikgosi not involved in partisan politics.

He stated that it has always been happening and dikgosi should be allowed to make personal decisions in matters political.

The UDC was incumbent in the two Molepolole constituencies and will be trying to defend them against the wounded BDP, which lost

the constituencies for the first time in 2014. BDP members have fielded Kabo Morwaeng to win back the constituency for the party.

He has embarked on a vigorous campaign to win the constituency supported by President Mokgweetsi Masisi whom some people believe could deliver the seat. On the other hand, Shima Monageng who has for a long time tried to find his way to Parliament also wants the seat for his new political home, Alliance for Progressives, since his defection from the BDP.

In Molepolole North, a fresh entrant Oabile Regoeng looks to win back the constituency for the BDP. He was given a shot at it following the passing on of long time BDP stalwart, Gaotlhaetse Matlhabaphiri, who had won the primary elections.

Khan’s challenge is that Molepolole residents feel that changing a party did not bring any developments in the area. While some say he needs a full UDC government to bring changes, he has to convince many to that effect.

Kgosikwena served in the Molepolole customary court for many years including as a regent before he was appointed to head the Customary Court of Appeal. He was brought down from the helm of the Customary Court of Appeal in 2011 when he was charged with stock theft and slapped with a four-year jail sentence which he later appealed and won.

Before joining the Tribal Administration, Kgosikwena was an active member of the opposition BNF. In the 1970s, Kgosikwena challenged then MP for Molepolole Daniel Kwelagobe but lost dismally.