Two people died in a car accident and one survived without injuries after a Honda Fit collided with an Audi on Saturday.

Mochudi Police Station traffic officer, assistant superintendent Onthusitse Keitumele confirmed the incident, saying it occurred at around 5:30am by Bokaa traffic lights along the A1 Highway.

“We do not have concrete evidence, but it appears that the Honda Fit that was coming from the northern side was trying to turn into Bokaa when it collided with an Audi that was proceeding north from Gaborone,” Keitumele said. Keitumele said the Honda Fit had two people on board – the driver and passenger – who died on the spot. He said the two were young men aged between 20 and 29 years.

“The driver of the Audi who was alone in the car escaped uninjured. Drivers should be cautious when approaching those traffic lights, especially when turning to the right from the northern side because they do not have a directional arrow.

Usually, motorists are involved in accidents there because they underestimate or misjudge the speed of oncoming cars,” he said. The traffic boss pleaded with motorists to drive at minimal speed to make sure they are safe, especially when turning to the right.

He, however, applauded Rasesa picnic revellers for the general good conduct on the road, as they did not record any other serious accidents, apart from the one incident over the weekend. “It is rare for festivals like that one that involve alcohol

Banners

consumption to not record fatal accidents.

Drinking and driving is one of the major contributing factors to escalating fatal accidents,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Botswana Police Service (BPS) released a media statement indicating that 26 people died in road traffic accidents during the Independence holidays.

The release stated that 26 people died in 19 road fatal accidents as compared to 16 deaths that resulted from 11 fatal accidents registered during the same period last year. It further stated a total of 281 accidents were recorded throughout the country for the period under review, realising a 10.2% increase as compared to 229 accidents last year.

The police further raised a concern over the increase in the number of road traffic accidents, which are mostly caused by motorists who continue to ignore road traffic laws.

The BPS public relations officer, superintendent Selinah Omphile said motorists continue to disregard road traffic laws despite collaborative efforts with various stakeholders to normalise the situation.

She went on to state that overspeeding remains the major contributing factor to accidents after 1,472 offenders were charged.

“Another worrisome factor is that of people who drive without driver’s licences. Drivers who were charged for drunken driving were 395,” Omphile said.

Meanwhile, Omphile said a total of seven murder incidents were recorded during the period under review as compared to six registered the preceding year.