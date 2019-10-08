Letshego Holdings recently appreciated the public sector partners, investors, shareholders and funders for their role and support in the Group’s inspiring journey of growth and expansion over the last 21 years.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Alfred Madigele said strategic partnerships are important in penetrating the regional market.“In an age of optimisation, streamlining, outsourcing and maximisation, strategic partnerships remain an increasingly valuable opportunity to increase one’s reach, access, offering and return on investment,” Madigele said.

He said by Letshego expanding to 11 markets across Africa it does not only market the country but also forge productive partnerships across “our dynamic continent”.

Touching on the company’s humble beginnings in Gaborone 21 years ago, Letshego’s Group chairperson, Enos Banda said from the one-roomed

office in 1998, the group now has more than 300 outlets spread across 11 African markets.

“From only four employees, the Group now has 3,000. Government deduction codes have been secured in 10 out of our 11 markets, and the Group has six deposit taking licences,” he said.

With just under half a million customers, Letshego is now listed on two African stock exchanges. Letshego Holdings Ltd (LHL) is listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange and Letshego Bank Namibia (Letshego’s Namibian subsidiary) is listed on the Namibian Stock Exchange.