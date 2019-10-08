Masa Fashion Show organisers promise a bigger and better event. PIC: MOMPATI TLHANKANE

Organisers of the upcoming Masa Fashion Show scheduled for November 2, have promised to bring a Parisian experience to Botswana as they host their third event in three years.

Masa has engaged renowned show director and producer Jan Malan who has in the past staged high profile shows in 37 cities on four continents.

Botho Mogami from Masa Square Hotel told the media at a press briefing recently that they decided to align themselves with Paris because of what the French city is known for in terms of fashion. “We are aiming high with this event. We are going to give people a show that they have never seen in Botswana,” she said.

For his part, Malan emphasised that the production on the night and experience would be on the same level as the shows in Paris. “The designers that have been selected can deliver because it’s a mix established and emerging designers,” he said.

Malan said hewas happy to put his name on the upcoming fashion show and be proud of it. Malan told the media that they have done events like this across Africa therefore he has seen that Fashion shows

like Masa was the only place where designers got noticed.

“I am happy for this events because it’s a way for designer to get noticed. We should make an effort to get out there and promote our local designers,” he said.

Mogami also that they wanted to see the showcasing designers grow, adding that they also wanted to see the designers at other fashion shows outside Botswana.

Though she did not elaborate, Mogami said they were spending a lot of money. She said they were persevering with the fashion show despite the fact that it was not bringing any profit for the hotel.

“This is the owner of the centre’s way of giving back to the community,” she said. Mogami said this year they have a lot of sponsors.

“This was never really taken seriously, but the designers are now doing well for themselves. Some are now making lines for stores so that is what we are doing as Masa Fashion Show,” she highlighted.