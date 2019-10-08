Summer outdoor events have officially kicked off as many people thronged Rasesa Social Picnic. MOMPATI TLHANKANE

Following on its last success, Rasesa Social Picnic has officially kickstarted the summer outdoor leisure events season.

It is now open season with the picnic being kicked off in style last weekend at the Masa Gardens in Rasesa.

The event once again attracted a big crowd despite having been hosted right after the Independence holidays. Rasesa Social Picnic has now become that thoughtful, enjoyable picnic for Batswana who like to relax in perfect locations of comfort.

Rasesa Social Picnic is a biannual event and the other instalment has already been held earlier this year. Alongside other chill sessions, Rasesa Social Picnic is an ideal environment for attendees to meet new and interesting people while enjoying good food, drinks and music. Besides fun, the signature event also brings together the Kgatleng community under a very relaxed atmosphere.

DJs on the day kept revelllers off their camp chairs as they delivered a complete series of invigorating sets. People proved that they could still come and enjoy entertainment without the presence of star-studded artist lineup.

The owner of the event Bakang Phiri told Showtime that there was no such event that can attract people in his home village of Rasesa. Phiri, who is popularly known as DJ Bakito, said people enjoy a breather, especially driving out of town. The social picnic, he said, caters for such leisure seekers.

“This is for people who are about fun, socialising and dressing up,” he said.

He said the good thing about the event is that there is no lineup released prior to the event. DJ Bakito added that people come to the

Banners

event without any idea about who would be on stage. “It’s a matter of creating an atmosphere for this lifestyle. It’s not even about the lineup but rather about creating something that people love,” he highlighted.

TheDJ said there was no reason to book an international artist because local artists can still do a better job.

He revealed that the reason he hosted Rasesa Social Picnic bi-annually was because initially people wanted the event to be held every month, but he felt it might bore people if it was to be held that frequently. “At some point, we thought of having it during winter, but we realised that this is not a winter event,” he added.

He said they put into account the security of the people who attend the event. He said the occasion was also a family event since some parents brought their children in the afternoon.

DJ Bakito said the event attracted people from as far as Mahalapye even though a majority of their patrons are from the Kgatleng area and Gaborone.

DJ Bakito also added that they realised that they could do so much for the community through the event.

“The local vendors and other businesses in the Rasesa community benefit a lot from this event,” he said.

DJ Bakito said he was happy with the love that people were giving the event as proven by the good turnout.

“People respect the brand. They keep helping us to make it better every time,” he said.