Zebras' coach, Adel Amrouche has said he will not compromise on his principles, as he begins work to improve the national team.

Speaking ahead of the national team’s trip to Egypt on Monday, Amrouche said he had a job to do and was not looking for any favours.

Amrouche omitted four players, Mothusi Cooper, Onkabetse Makgantai, Mothusi Johnson and Thero Setsile from his squad due to indiscipline.

However, he said the door was still open for the players return.

“They made a mistake and we want to correct that. They learn from mistakes,” the coach said.

But the door is now firmly shut for Jwaneng Galaxy player, Gilbert Baruti over alleged breach of protocol while on national team duty.

He had no kind words for former Zebras coach, Peter Butler, who recently told Mmegi Sport, that players should be allowed to drink in moderation after games.

“He can do that with his team. It’s not the time to focus on stupidity like let the players drink. We need to give our players good advice,” Amrouche said. Butler is now in charge of Liberia.

“We are not here to get wrong advice from negative people. I am not here to spend my time for nothing (sic), I came here for a challenge,” Amrouche said.

He said some people are talking about his salary.

“It is wrong, wrong information for the people. You must not give wrong information

to the people. There is a problem with social media. I don’t know if it’s journalists with degrees, or just people from the street,” Amrouche said.

He said focus should be on improving the team and not petty talk.

The former Kenya and Libya coach was not impressed with the low turnout at the Monday press conference.

“I made my efforts, I had training in the morning, but I made time for you. Some people did not come and I think it’s not respect for the coach. I respect only people who respect me,” Amrouche said.

The Zebras leave for Egypt today, and play the seven time African champions in a friendly match on October 14, and will spend a week in North Africa undergoing intensive work-out. Botswana is preparing to play Zimbabwe and Algeria in back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month.

“It’s good to have competition with these countries in the top level.”

The Zebras squad:

Ezekiel Morake, Kabelo Dambe, Lesenya Malapela, Thabo Leinanyane, Thato Kebue, Onkarabile Ratanang, Lesenya Ramoraka, Simisane Mathumo, Mosha Gaolaolwe, Thatayaone Ditlokwe, Kaelo Kgaswane, Lebogang Ditsile, Letlhogonolo Senwelo, Gape Gaogane, Maano Ditshupo, Keeagle Kobe, Thatayaone Ramatlapeng, Reineilwe Batlokwa, Kabelo Seakanyeng, Molebatsi Tlhalefo, Tumisang Orebonye, Kenanao Kgetholetsile, Thatayaone Kgamanyane, Mpho Kgaswane, Lemponye Tshireletso