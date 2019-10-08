Motlakase. PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG

PALAPYE: Motlakase Power Dynamos waited until death to salvage a 3-3 draw against Calendar Stars in a dull encounter Saturday afternoon at Palapye Swallows ground.

Chouka were the first to draw a card. Two minutes from first whistle, they had a goal disallowed for an offside. Bakang Makgaloke had set Meti Oitsile up and the wing attacker buried. They had four corners in the opening minutes. Stars knocked twice before they stunned the hosts in the 10th minute. The visitors’ attackers sprung into a poor back pass.

The goalkeeper was closed down and failed to clear. Goitseone Mponang’s shot beat a hapless defender between the posts for a first goal. Temperatures were soaring and the pace was low. While the hosts tried to build with possessional play, Stars plucked long balls into Chouka’s box and looked dangerous on attack.

Stars stuck a second dagger on the 28th minute. Kagiso Katse posted a long cross from the right side. Goalkeeper failed to deal with the cross. Kago Kaizer headed into the net from the blind sight.

They missed two chances that could open the margin even further. Ofentse Lufu saw his long- range effort tipped over for a corner. Kaizer brilliant cross eluded his attackers by an inch past the goalmouth.

Chouka were overwhelmed by the two goals and struggled to pick up pace. They only got a chance at goal in the final minute of the half. Gaothomphe Tsheko sent Makgaloke against the keeper but the striker hurried his attempt and skied.

Stars returned a better side from the dugout. While Chouka was still toiling to get back, Stars were enjoying their lead. Kaizer came close 12 minutes into the half. He worked another magic on the left wing and took his marker into the box. He miscued an effort

Banners

when he was against the goalkeeper.

Gabathokwe Kagiso pulled one back less than five minutes after he replaced Thapelo Chabalala. He received a pass on the right wing, cut past one man and drilled a shot into the near post in the 64th minute.

Stars responded five minutes later. Vincent Marumo caught defenders napping. He bulldozed past Kemiso Nswazi and poked the ball past attacking goalkeeper.

Badisa Mpote saved Chouka some blushes on the 84thminute when he pulled an acrobatic save as he parried away a far post bound sweeping drive from Mponang.

Kagiso scored a brace when he climbed higher and redirected Tsheko’s corner into the far post a minute before full-time. Makgaloke levelled matters a minute later. The goalkeeper failed to handle a long cross and spilled onto Makgaloke’s legs. The striker easily scored before the referee blew the final whistle.

Dismayed Stars coach, Vincent Chikumba was fuming at his players. “It’s two points lost. We just had to manage the game, but our experienced players let us down,” he cried.

His Chouka counterpart, Mothusi Seditsi was fuming at the club management. “We can’t expect these boys to perform when they struggle so much everyday.The management is nowhere to be found. They are left to fend for themselves, first team has also deserted, it’s a makeshift squad.

The teams:

Motlakase: Mpote, Ephraim Moatshe (Leonard Sam), Kentse Kgolokwe, Ronald Molelekwa, Nswazi, Onkemetse Oitsile, Chabalala (Kagiso), Bongoes Ditshwantsho, Makgaloke, Tsheko, Otsile (Otlaadisa Ramodisa)

Calendar Stars: Nsala Mosinyi, Gothusang Osego, Katse, Maikano Macheng, Matlhogonolo Manko, Oketsang Mochina, Onkarabile Caiphus, Lufu, Marumo, Mponang (Usage Dambe), Kaizer

Cautions: Moatshe, Chabalala

Motlakase 3 (Kagiso 64th, 89th,

Mokgaloke 90th)

Calendar 3 (Mponang 10th,

Kaizer 28th, Marumo 69th)