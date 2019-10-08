The Monitor Sport Radipotsane, Galaxy Move Rumours Escalate

Radipotsane, Galaxy Move Rumours Escalate

Mochudi Centre Chiefs coach, Boyo Radipotsane is said to be on his way to Jwaneng Galaxy. PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENGRadipotsane, Galaxy Move Rumours Escalate Kabelo Boranabi Correspondent Chiefs 0 Rovers 0 MODIPANE: Mochudi Centre Chiefs coach, Oris Radipotsane was left an agitated man after his side played to 0-0 draw against Mochudi Rovers on Saturday afternoon. The Mochudi derby was played at a neutral Modipane United grounds where Rovers halted Chiefs’ winning streak. In animated gestures, Radipotsane squashed attempts of the journalists to get a post match interview. The gaffer was livid that media reports linked him with the assistant coach role at Jwaneng Galaxy. But the deal is said to be complete and Radipostane will be returning to the mining town this week. “You wrote that I am joining (Jwaneng) Galaxy. I do not know why now you want to talk about Chiefs, akere you said I am at Galaxy,” he said. In front of packed crowd, Magosi dominated the proceedings from the first whistle but could not go past Rovers’ keeper, Pleasure Pheko. On 20th minute, Maatla Magosha hit the crossbar after Moemedi Moatlhaping found his with a through ball. Four minutes later, Oarabile Ramatlapeng missed the goal with a free kick from the edge of the box. As Magosi piled more pressure, King Mokgatlhane and Magosha missed gilt-edged opportunities inside the first half an hour. On the 35th minute, Pheko once again denied Magosha as the goalkeeper parried the attacker’s shot for a corner. Five minutes to the break, Moatlhaping went past two markers but his shot was saved by the goalkeeper. The moment took the game to the break with the teams level at 0-0. Thereafter, Rovers adopted a defensive approach and looked to catch Chiefs on the counter attacks. Six minutes into the second half, Boago Montshiwa broke away with pace and tried to catch the keeper from outside the box but the goal minder parried for a corner. On the 64th minute, Trinity Nko had to try from outside but the keeper easily collected. Chiefs’ best chance came on the 70th minute. Substitute, Koketso Mpokhothi had his initial shot blocked on the line with keeper beaten. On the rebound with a header, the keeper saved. The two sides shared the spoils as Chiefs remained at the summit with 10 points while Rovers collected their second point of the campaign, as they stayed winless. “It’s a good result, I think both teams played well. They had the first half, but we could have got something in the second half. We are bit struggling. We did not sit and we tried to get something from this game,” Rovers’ coach said after the game. The Teams: Chiefs: Otsile Ben, Gaamangwe Tlhabe, Ramatlapeng, Modiri Mbise, Mmoloki Kafhuko, Nko, Keorapetse Kgathatsa (Patrick Nkanane), Thato Bolweleng, Magosha, Moatlhaping, Mokgatlhane (Mphokotshi) Rovers: Pheko, Temogo Tladi, Oratile Mogotsi, Moses Tshose, Emmanuel Moroke, Thabang Mogomotsi (Lucky Molefe), Donald Moilwe, Julius Montsho, Thabang Ndlovu (Thuto Kgosimore), Fredy Seleke, Montshiwa Cautions: Ben, Montshiwa, Molefe