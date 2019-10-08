The Botswana Rugby Union (BRU) hosted a three-day coaching course. PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Botswana Rugby Union (BRU) drilled coaches in an inaugural 7’s Level Two course that lasted three days.

The course ended on Saturday with less than 13 male participants and one female taking part. The course was funded by the Olympics Solidarity Fund. The application for funding was approved by Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC).

BRU vice president, Tosca Segaise told Sport Monitor that they applied for funding last year and it became successful this year. He also said the main facilitator of the course was from World Rugby.

“7’s is physically demanding so it was only proper that after training coaches on the technical aspect of things, then you bring in strength and conditioning so that they can relate. 7’s is an Olympic sport and we in the qualifiers stage right now so we want to put ourselves in a position where we can compete in the qualifiers and probably make it. The idea is to have these coaches producing athletes who would take us to the Olympics in a few years,” he said.

Segaise said the selection criteria for the participants were broad but it was important to have completed Level One coaching. He said the aim is to conduct the training on an annual basis but said it is a demanding exercise.

The only woman who completed the Level two coaching course, Gorata Kgathi said as a former player she wanted a way of giving back to the community. She established Savage rugby club this year it is currently targeting senior secondary schools girls. “I had done Level One coaching course and I felt it was

not enough to coach at high level hence I decided to participate in this course.

When we started I was worried if I would be able to work with men and there was a lot of pressure. The instructors kept on telling us that this is not school rugby, and we must step up. I have learnt that there is a lot that goes into coaching,” Kgathi said.

She said the time frame was not enough because they worked under pressure, however Khathi said there is need for another course to be held soon for continuity. She said it was also important for women to take opportunities and stop accusing men of dominating everything.

Another coach, Cassim Mazibani from Nthwalang JSS who is also South Zone rugby coordinator said he picked a lot from the course. He said all along the practice was that a coach instructs his players to go out there and play ball but there should be a written plan. “It is one of the things that we overlook and we forget it when it comes from the top of the head.

The course was covered a lot of things and it was hectic. We were taught that when you work with players you must have their profiles. It is unfortunate that the turn up is low with one woman,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mazibani said there is likelihood for the 7’s to be faced out in schools next year and it would be played in the league.