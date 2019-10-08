Sua Flamingoes played to a draw against Great North Tigers. PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG

FRANCISTOWN: A solid Great North Tigers (GNT) defence and sheer misfortune connived to deny Sua Flamingoes victory at the old Francistown Stadium on Saturday.

The Debswana First Division North (FDN) clash ended in a goalless draw. Flamingoes dominated the match from the word go but could not convert their chances owing to a solid GNT defence, lack of predatory instincts in front of goals as well unluckiness.

Hosts, GNT were not bad though. They did create chances of their own but were let down by poor finishing.

In fact GNT posited a much-improved performance as compared to their previous match against Calendar Stars at the same venue where they lost by a solitary goal.

The visitors could have found the lead in the second minute of the first half but striker Refentse Mmelesi sent his well-taken shot from the edge of the goal area inches wide. Mmelesi gave the host defence a very torrid time but could not convert his chances owing to unluckiness and lack of predatory instincts.

Attacking midfielder Ngwako Ramokgathadi could have also put Flamingoes ahead in the 33rd minute but his well-taken long-range shot also went inches wide. At the stroke of half-time GNT captain Mbatshi Machongo was denied from close

range by former TAFIC goalie Andrew Race. Race parried Machongo’s strong shot back into play.

The speedy Mmelesi, could have given Flamingoes the lead straight from halftime but he sent his well-taken close header slightly over bar after receiving a cleverly calculated cross from the left.

The second half was relatively dull as both team seldom exchanged neat passes. However, Flamingoes did have a few chances to find the back of the net.

Mmelesi missed the most notable opportunity in the last five minutes of the match.

He failed to capitalise from a rebound and shot the ball straight at GNT goalie Segolame Jobe. Seconds before substitute Joseph Nkgoeng’s shot from inside the goal area, which destined for goal was smartly blocked by the GNT rear guard. It was goalless at full-time.

The teams:

GNT: Jobe, Koziba Gibson, Oratile Dongwana, Jason Delu, Otsile Oftentse, Babotseng Maphosa, Mbatshi Machongo, Justin Gaogakwe, Mompati Mmeshe, Tebogobo Mafala, Goitseone Moseki

Flamingoes: Race, Mpho Steven, Sydney Moseki, Quinton Mokoka, Relebanye Segolego, Ogomoditse Bauleni, Samuel Makgoro, Ngwako Ramokgathadi, Thabiso Bante (Edward Masole), Mmelesi, Mosupuge Boemo (Joseph Nkgoeng)