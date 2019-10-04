Doom looms for Morupisi

Carter Morupisis. PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Following his recent suspension as Permanent Secretary to the President (PSP), Carter Morupisi could lose even more on an alleged deal to become a Cabinet minister.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi suspended Morupisi last month after he (Morupisi) appeared in court over corruption charges in connection with an alleged misappropriation of about P500 million from the Botswana Public Officers Pension Fund by asset management firm, Capital Management Botswana (CMB).

Masisi replaced him with Elias Magosi, on acting basis until further notice. On count one, which is abuse of office, the State says that Morupisi while employed as the PSP authorised CMB to administer BPOPF funds as a private equity manager and in the process obtained valuable consideration for himself and his wife’s company.

On count two, Morupisi is accused of accepting bribe contrary to Section 26 of Corruption and Economic Crime Act. The suspended PSP is accused of acting together with his wife in her personal capacity and as the director of R7 Group, to receive valuable consideration being a Toyota Land Cruiser for himself and his wife’s company.

CMB directors, through a web of companies and transactions allegedly bought and facilitated the Morupisis’ receipt of the vehicle. The last count, which is of money laundering, alleges that Morupisi and his wife acted together on or about May 15, 2017 and laundered the same amount of P630,988.99, which amount was the proceeds of crime.

Although Morupisi has vehemently denied the offing appointment, Mmegi has learnt that Morupisi had struck a deal with President Masisi that he would be one of the Specially Elected Members of Parliament (SEMPs) and subsequently be appointed cabinet

Banners

minister after the October general elections. But he stands to lose all that if the charges against him stand.

Morupisi has been President Masisi’s ‘bulldog’, as he (Masisi) fought former President Ian Khama. Morupisi played the role of both defender and attacker in the fight between the Masisi and Khama.

Authoritative sources told Mmegi this week that Morupisi’s contract as PSP was supposed to end in October, before the President decided to extend it to February 2020 prior to his suspension. Although he had struck a deal with Masisi to be specially elected, it is said that Morupisi was never a favoured by the President’s inner circle.

“Morupisi turned 60, which is retirement age this year. His contract ends in October, but HE (Masisi) extended it to February before his suspension. There was an agreement that after October elections, he would be made specially elected MP and minister.

But he could automatically fall if the court matter is not finished in good time for him to return to office before six months elapse. According to government policy, acting officers are automatically confirmed after six months, which means Elias Magosi who is liked by Masisi inner circle, will permanently replace him,” said one source close to developments.

It is said that Morupisi had ambitions to represent Lerala-Maunatlala constituency as he cultivates and prepares his political path.

When contacted for comment, Morupisi dismissed the allegations that he had a deal to be SEMP, and later minister.