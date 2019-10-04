Limkokwing bids 'Mma Tshire' farewell

Minister Tshireletso and Limkokwing staff

Limkokwing University of Creative Technology has bid farewell to outgoing assistant minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Botlogile Tshireletso last Thursday.

As one of the sponsors of Mma Tshire as she is affectionately called, the creative university’s community initiative, Affirmative Action Framework, aims to unearth talent and uplift the lives of remote settlement dwellers and other disadvantaged communities.

The pageants, Miss RADP and Mr RADP that were initiated by the assistant minister in 2012, have brought 1,441 remote area dweller young women and 114 young men into mainstream society while 1,029 have reportedly been enrolled in various universities and tertiary institutions.

The ministry and the university partnered in 2014 and signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a development framework to uplift the livelihoods of disadvantaged communities, part of which the fashion show aims for.

Limkokwing vice chancellor, Gape Kaboyakgosi in his welcome remarks heaped praise on the retiring politician and said the initiative was more suitable than signing a cheque. He, however, bemoaned the challenge of keeping the initiative controversy-free. He stated: “Mma T has been a mother to all of us and to the fashion show. Let’s continue grooming these communities to honour her.”

Deputy director for Community Development under MmaT’s ministry, Delic Sehunwe also hailed the assistant minister as a mother and friend to all who motivated and taught them that hard work pays. “Since 2013 she has guided us wisely. She is very passionate and knows 70 settlements by heart. We’ve enjoyed your stay with us.”

Speaking on behalf of other sponsors who include Apex, ED Lights, Lion’s Park, Shannaz Herbal, Choppies, Btv, BAMB and MaAfrica Hair Salon’s Paulinah Appiah Antwi said Tshireletso has left a vacuum and begged her to continue being part of the RADP show. “Your love for RADP is inexplicable.

You sowed a seed, watered and nurtured it. Since inception of the fashion show we have gone a long way to improving the lives of participants as a way of giving back to the community,” Antwi said.

Portraying her mother’s ‘colourful’ 40-year long journey, the assistant minister’s daughter, Girlie Tshireletso said she has always known her mother to be a politician and social

Banners

worker. Her acts of kindness used to drive the younger Tshireletso to madness, but in the end she realised her mother was demonstrating the importance of sharing.

She further described her mother as very patient and willing to share information as well as one of the friendliest politicians. Despite much talk about her mother’s level of education, Girlie said she always emphasises the importance of education. “She once told us that the only inheritance she would leave for us is education because she was going to leave all her possessions to the needy,” she said and added that her mother is not retiring but just changing seats.

Boitshepo Bolele, Tshireletso’s sister remembered how she changed the outlook of the Mahalapye girls when after Botswana’s founding president Sir Seretse Khama visited Mahalapye and her subsequent trip to Russia.

“She didn’t wait for the laws to be changed to favour women first,” she said. Bolele further said despite her successful political career spanning four decades, her sister has remained humble and could be found wherever help was needed.

Turning to Limkokwing staff she urged them to give sister a honorary degree because she embodies what the university teaches.

Honourable Tshireletso was equally grateful for the recognition and assistance by the university and said she would always cherish the support and sincere collaboration.

“The assistance and opportunities you have offered complement the Remote Area Development Programme particularly the Ms RADP beauty pageant and the newly added Mr. RADP fashion show. I count myself as most fortunate to have associated with you and I have come to see you not only as business colleagues but also as friends who made me thrive in my assignment,” she said.

Tshireletso said this was not goodbye. She stated: “I will never be far away. I will continue to strive to offer a public voice and remain committed to the realisation of human right that I have always stood for in my political career, particularly on the plight of women, children and vulnerable communities.”