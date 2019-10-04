KGK Diamonds trains Botswana’s young future jewellery makers

Rough Diamonds. PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

KGK Diamonds Botswana, a diamond cutting and polishing factory has collaborated with Botho University to train students under an internship programme for a period of four months effective July 22, 2019.

“We have recently commenced the internship program for 27 students who are currently pursuing BSc. (Hon) in Jewellery Management and Design with Botho University, Gaborone. The students will get exposed to diamond cutting and polishing processes and jewellery manufacturing,” the company, which inspires its stkeholders to shine, said in a press statement.

KGK Diamonds Botswana manufactures its jewellery at its factory in Gaborone, for Forevermark store located at the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport, Gaborone.

“We are dedicated towards realising the Botswana dream of maximising the beneficiation of its natural resource (diamonds) from mines all the way to the consumer. Our focus is on the youth of Botswana who are much energetic and are the future of the country.”

This training will equip the students to be industry-ready and to

become skilled and knowledgeable human capital of the country. KGK Group has been successfully manufacturing diamond jewellery for over 15 years in India.

Currently the company has large scale jewellery manufacturing capabilities and operations in India, Hong Kong and China, employing over 3, 000 people.

KGK markets its jewellery through its own premium designer brands such as Martin Flyer, Greg Ruth and Entice. Its mission is to ensure systematic transfer of skills through our expert trainers, thereby enhancing the skill set of locals and aiding Batswana to gain economic independence and prosperity.

“The key strengths of KGK’s manufacturing include our global presence and investment in technology and manpower. KGK Diamonds looks forward to taking an active part of this growth story, and is always “inspired to shine”.